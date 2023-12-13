J&K admn prepares to keep Sonamarg open for winter tourism in Kashmir

The administration is aiming to keep the picturesque summer tourist resort of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, which receives heavy snowfall, open during winter much like the Ski Resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir. The tourism secretary, as quoted by the statement, said collaborative efforts and coordination among all stakeholders is necessary to provide seamless facilities to the tourists during the winters. (HT file)

Tourism secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Tuesday convened a virtual meeting of officers and stakeholders to review winter preparedness and allied facilities for keeping Sonamarg open during the winter season.

Shah had a detailed review regarding the necessary preparations and arrangements, including water, electricity, health, road, snow-clearing operation, traffic management, operationalisation of Z-Morh tunnel, firewood and other related facilities to be put in place for keeping Sonamarg open during winter.

“Ganderbal deputy commissioner Shyambir briefed the secretary about the action plan for keeping Sonamarg open during winters, besides the arrangements being put in place for ensuring sufficient facilities to the tourists,” said a government spokesperson in a statement.

He elaborated the snow clearance plan and said sufficient machinery along with manpower has been kept available for snow clearance besides Z-Morh tunnel will be used during emergency situation. He said water supply has been augmented besides insulation of water pipelines has been done to protect them from freezing during harsh winter.

He further said the power supply has also been upgraded and this winter power supply will be ensured through underground cabling to all establishments in Sonamarg. Besides, a controlroom has been established in the office of CEO, SDA, where representatives of all departments will be deputed from December 15.

The tourism secretary, as quoted by the statement, said collaborative efforts and coordination among all stakeholders is necessary to provide seamless facilities to the tourists during the winters. He maintained that the role of engineering wing is crucial during the winter season. He exhorted upon all stakeholders to redouble their efforts for ensuring sufficient facilities are made available to the tourist. He said the administration has taken all efforts for promotion of Sonamarg as an all-weather tourist destination.

Shah asked the deputy commissioner and CEO SDA to share the “Dos and Don’ts” document regarding the winter with all stakeholders particularly hoteliers and sensitise them regarding the precautions needed to be taken.

The meeting also discussed the winter activities to be conducted during the winter. Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering has scheduled six courses of skiing starting from January 10, 2024 besides modalities for organising other winter activities.

The secretary was informed that district administration in collaboration with other stakeholders is organising a mega new-year festival on December 31 for which an action plan has been chalked out.