J&K allocated 35,581 crore, 5,958 crore falls in Ladakh kitty

Jammu and Kashmir was on Tuesday allocated ₹35,581.44 crore in the Union budget 2022-23. The central government has given more emphasis in this budget to meet the shortage of resources, for which ₹33,923 crore has been earmarked.

While J&K has been given ₹35,581.44 crore for 2022-23, compared to ₹34,704.46 crore in 2021-22, Ladakh has been given ₹5,958, the same as in the current fiscal.

A sum of ₹273 crore has been allocated as grants towards rehabilitation of Dal Nageen lake and ₹279 crore has been given as grants towards contribution to UT Disaster Response Fund. The budget allocated ₹500 crore as support for capital expenditure of UT, ₹476.44 crore has been given as grants towards equity for Ratle 800 MW hydroelectric project and ₹130 crore has been given towards equity contribution for 624 MW Kiru hydroelectric project.

Mixed response from traders, industrialists

The budget has evoked mixed response from traders and industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir.

While it came under sharp criticism from Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), the apex body of traders in Jammu region, Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) has appreciated it.

JCCI president Arun Gupta said the budget has nothing significant for trade and industry in the UT. “It is a big disappointment for traders and industrialists, who are under mounting pressure due to restrictions and continuous setbacks in the last over two years due to pandemic and its related problems,” he added.

”The government has announced certain benefits for overall development of the country, but what is missing in the budget is a big announcement for marginal traders who were worst-hit by the pandemic and expecting a relief from the Modi government in the form of significant sops or some other big incentives,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, AS Mittal, chairperson, Assocham’s northern council, said, “The budget is focused on making India self dependent and a 5-trillion economy in coming years. It is a landmark budget with a far-reaching positive impact towards the revival of the economy and to usher in the dawn of a new era.”

Manik Batra, chairperson, Assocham‘s J&K council said, “The announcement of new national highways and logistic parks at four locations will make the supply chain more robust and also reduce the cost of transportation.”

Bari Brahmana Industrial Association has also hailed the budget and termed it industry friendly. Its Lalit Mahajan, however, urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that at least one multi-model logistics parks should be allotted to J&K.

The Congress, meanwhile, called the budget disappointing for poor, common man, unemployed and salaried class. JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “There are no measures to address the rising unemployment and unprecedented prices of all essential items of regular use. The imaginary targets of growth rate are unlikely to stimulate the sagging economy and bring respite to the slowed down economic activities. Due to lack of spending capacities of the common man, the economy has nosedived to -23% under the BJP regime.”

NC spokesperson Inam Nabi said, “The budget fails dismally in addressing the long-pending demands of agriculturists, horticulturists, artisans, MSMEs, small businesses. There is nothing for our tourism sector as well. The allocated amount is just a jugglery of words.”

BJP spokesperson, Altaf Thakur, meanwhile, termed it a ‘real boost’ for J&K’s economy.

