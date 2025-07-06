J&K: Arms, ammo seized from Poonch terror hideout

Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Daer Dhok area of Behramgalla in Poonch district, officials said. During a search operation in Surankote forests, personnel of the police and the army recovered six pistols, three grenades, five pencil cells, a wire cutter, a multi-data cable connector and a multi-purpose knife, they said. The seized arms and ammunition in Poonch on Saturday. ( (ANI)

No one was arrested in the operation.Meanwhile, an anti-terrorist operation in the forest area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district has entered the fourth day. The operation was launched on Wednesday evening when security forces confronted a group of hiding terrorists and engaged them in an encounter which went on for several hours. However, the terrorists fled the scene, taking advantage of darkness, thick foliage and challenging topography. A search is underway for them.