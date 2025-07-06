Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

J&K: Arms, ammo seized from Poonch terror hideout

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 05:36 AM IST

During a search operation in Surankote forests, personnel of the police and the army seized six pistols, three grenades, a wire cutter and a multi-purpose knife among other items

Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Daer Dhok area of Behramgalla in Poonch district, officials said. During a search operation in Surankote forests, personnel of the police and the army recovered six pistols, three grenades, five pencil cells, a wire cutter, a multi-data cable connector and a multi-purpose knife, they said.

The seized arms and ammunition in Poonch on Saturday. ( (ANI)
The seized arms and ammunition in Poonch on Saturday. ( (ANI)

No one was arrested in the operation.Meanwhile, an anti-terrorist operation in the forest area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district has entered the fourth day. The operation was launched on Wednesday evening when security forces confronted a group of hiding terrorists and engaged them in an encounter which went on for several hours. However, the terrorists fled the scene, taking advantage of darkness, thick foliage and challenging topography. A search is underway for them.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K: Arms, ammo seized from Poonch terror hideout
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On