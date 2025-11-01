J&K assembly autumn session: Speaker assures action over video of MLA shot during assembly

J&K legislative assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Friday said that action will be taken against the defaulting person who shot a video of MLA Javid Mirchal and shared it online allegedly to mislead the public. “I assure the House that appropriate action will be taken against the defaulter,” the Speaker said. J&K legislative assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. (ANI)

The Speaker’s remarks came after MLA Javid Mirchal raised the issue, clarifying that a video of him shared yesterday was misleading and taken out of context. The video allegedly showed Mirchal surfing the net during the proceedings. “The video was shared out of context. I couldn’t sleep the entire night due to the harassment I faced online. I want strict action to be taken against those involved who tried to tarnish my reputation,” he said as soon as the session began.

Mirchal was joined by other members in the House demanding strict action against the news outlet for spreading misinformation.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary called for action against the news outlet responsible for circulating the misleading video.

He urged the media fraternity to act responsibly and play a constructive role in disseminating factual information, emphasizing that the freedom of the press must be exercised with a sense of duty and accountability.

MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan demanded that a privilege motion be moved against the news portal for attempting to malign the image of a legislator. He said that such actions demean the dignity of the House and strict action be taken against the defaulter.

MLA Nizam-ud-din Bhat said that callous and irresponsible media poses a serious threat to society, stressing that facts and ethics must form the foundation of journalism.

He urged media organisations to act responsibly and uphold professional integrity.