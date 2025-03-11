J&K attracted over 10k-crore investments since 2019: Dy CM

A total investment of over ₹10,000 crore has been has been made in the industrial sector of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said during the question hour in the assembly on Monday. J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary (PTI)

In a written reply to National Conference (NC) MLA from Budhal, Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, the deputy chief minister informed the House that investments of ₹10,516 crore have been made since 2019-20.

“Investments of ₹3,407. 63 crore have been made in Kashmir and ₹7,108 crore in Jammu,” Choudhary said.

He added that investments worth ₹164.37 crore were made in Kashmir in 2019-20, ₹148.89 crore in 2020-21, ₹125.87 crore in 2021-22, ₹737.36 crore in 2022-23 and ₹1423. 17 crore in 2024- 25 till February 25, 2025,

In Jammu, investments worth ₹132.27 crore were made in 2019-20, ₹263.85 crore in 2020-21, ₹250.89 crore, ₹1416.07 crore in 2022-23, ₹1,966.20 in 2023-24 and ₹3,079.57 crore in 2024-25.

Choudhary informed the House that a New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) for industrial development was introduced by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Centre.

According to economic survey report, J&K received investment proposals worth ₹1.63 lakh crore till December last year, which will create employment opportunities for more than 5.9 lakh people, the deputy CM said.

The report, tabled by the chief minister in the assembly last week, said 1,984 units involving investments of ₹9,606.46 crore and providing employment to 63,710 people have come into production since 2019 till December 2024.