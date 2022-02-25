Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K BJP seeks holiday on November 11, postal stamp in Rajouri martyrs’ memory

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday demanded government holiday on November 11 & postal stamp in memory of Rajouri martyrs of 1947.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 03:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Addressing mediapersons here, BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan and former minister of state Kuldeep Raj Gupta said while the entire nation was freed from the clutches of the British on August 15 in 1947, but Rajouri area witnessed the dawn of Independence on April 13, 1948, when the Indian army saved them from the holocaust.

“But by that time nearly 15,000 Pahari people had already lost their precious lives while nearly 3,000 women committed mass suicide to save their honour and dignity from the predators”, said Gupta.

Gupta added that the Pahari people fought bravely with the locally made crude guns to save their motherland and the nation’s frontier with all their might and the nation is indebted to them for their heroic deed.

“Releasing postal stamp in honour of the martyrs, the long pending and genuine demand of the large population of Rajouri will be fulfilled, which would also be a tribute to the great patriots”, he said.

He also demanded that Jammu and Kashmir government should declare 11 November as holiday, adding that it was the unfortunate day which witnessed killings of thousands of innocent people of Rajouri by the Kabailis (invaders) backed by the Pakistan army.

Kuldeep Raj Gupta said that the Pahari community people have till now remained socially, economically and politically backward due to continued apathy of the previous governments.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the grant of 4% reservation to STs and strongly supported the inclusion of Paharis in the ST category.

