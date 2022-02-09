J&K board results: Girls toppers in all streams as 75% students clear Class 12 exam

In J&K board examinations for Class 12, 75% students passed while girls bagged almost all the top positions.

The J&K Board of School Education declared results on Tuesday afternoon.

According to board, 72,180 students appeared in the examinations among them 75% were declared passed. Girls bagged maximum positions in all the streams. Arusa Parvaiz bagged the first position in science stream and got 499 (99.8 percent) marks.

Tabinda Jan bagged the first position by securing 497 marks in commerce, while in arts stream, the first position was jointly bagged by Adeebah Muzamil, Hafsa Yousuf and Suhail Ahmad Dar by securing 99.2% marks.

HP board declares term-I results of Class 12

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday declared the result for term-I theory exams of Class 12.

HPBOSE had introduced the term-based examination of secondary classes in the academic session 2021-22 as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP).

The term-1 exams were held in November-December 2021 and the term-2 exams will be held in March, April this year.

Board chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said a total of 87,860 students were enrolled for Class 12 term-I exam out of whom 87,340 took the exam and 455 remained absent.

The result has been uploaded on the board’s website www.hpbose.org and would also be uploaded on the user ID of all the schools concerned in a day or two. Students must use their roll numbers as login credentials to download scorecards.

“Students can get their results from the website or the school. They can also check it on board’s phone numbers 01892-242139 (for Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Shimla, Kinnaur Hamirpur), 242142 (Bilaspur, Kullu) and 242150 (Una, Solan, Sirmaur) on all working days from 10am to 5pm),” said Soni.