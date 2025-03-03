Menu Explore
J&K: Body of 2 minor girls found in Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Mar 03, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Officials say preliminary investigation suggests that the girls might have accidentally fallen into the waterbody and died due to drowning; nine-year-old boy dead in road mishap in another case

Two minor girls were found dead in a trench filled with rainwater in Samba district, while a nine-year-old boy died in an accident here on Sunday, officials said. The bodies of Asiya (10) and Tahira (9) were recovered from the ditch at Lower Birpur in Bari Brahmana area of Samba, they said.

The exact cause of their death would be known only after post-mortem, say officials.
The exact cause of their death would be known only after post-mortem, say officials.

The officials said the girls, belonging to nomadic families from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, were grazing their animals when they were reported missing on Saturday evening. The girls remained untraced despite a search and finally their bodies were retrieved from the ditch, they said, adding preliminary investigation suggested that the girls might have accidentally fallen into the waterbody and died due to drowning.

The exact cause of their death would be known only after post-mortem, the officials said.

In another incident, officials said Pranev Sharma (9) died in a collision between a scooty and an army crane at Patyari in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu. The boy was on the two-wheeler driven by his father. He died on-the-spot while his father sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

