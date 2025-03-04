J&K budget session begins, LG says govt committed to restoring statehood

The government is committed to restoring statehood to J&K, said lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha while addressing the inaugural session of the assembly’s budget session on Monday. He said the focus should be on empowering the grassroot democracy, a hint towards holding panchayat and urban local bodies polls in the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha delivers speech on the first day of J&K budget assembly session in Jammu on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Asserting that budget carries historic significance as it will be the first in over seven years to be introduced by an elected government in the region, Sinha praised the government for initiating developmental and infrastructure projects across J&K. “It (budget) symbolises the people’s power as it is prepared by the representatives chosen by the people. This budget is not merely a financial document, it’s a testament to the aspirations of the masses reflecting their hopes for a brighter future. For the first time chief minister has personally chaired meetings for all 20 districts separately engaging directly with elected representatives to understand their aspirations, regional needs and development priorities in budget formation,” he said.

Sinha said that his government is committed to strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI’s) and urban local bodies by ensuring timely elections at all levels. “This will enhance grassroots democracy and promote citizen participation in decision making and empower local governance for more effective development,” he said.

He said that one of the foremost aspirations of people of J&K is restoration of full statehood. “My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of citizens of J&K. My government recognises the emotional and political significance of the statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures, peace, stability and progress,” he said.

Sinha also spoke about good governance and termed it as a cornerstone for a prosperous and harmonious future for J&K. “My government remains firmly committed to transparent and accountable decision making, ensuring efficient and effective allocation of resources, innovative initiatives such as digital governance streamlined public service delivery effective grievance redressal and promotion of socio-economic programmes,” he said.

Sinha said the economy of J&K has experienced notable growth in recent years. He said a record number of tourist visited J&K in 2024. Sinha said J&K has witnessed significant progress in industrial development and investment. “The new central sector scheme with an outlay of ₹28,400 crore offers incentives such as capital investment and interest subvention driving significant industrial growth.”

He said under the scheme, 971 units have already been registered while 1,150 units are in the process of availing benefits. As many as 889 units are currently under development with 324 expected to start production soon.

Sinha said the government has taken proactive measures to accelerate the recruitment process ensuring a transparent and merit and efficient selection system.

The LG praised the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Besides, completion of two segments (Banihal Bypass and Ramban bypass) of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has substantially reduced travel time. Ongoing projects, such as expressways, highways and ring roads for Jammu and Srinagar will be accelerated to ensure their timely completion,” he said.

Sinha highlighted that energy sector has been strengthened in J&K. “This sector in J&K is undergoing a transformative phase with my government committed to ensure an early completion of key hydropower projects. These projects will collectively add 3,014MW of capacity, significantly strengthening the region’s energy security and benefiting the people,” he added.