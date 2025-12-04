J&K CM Omar Abdullah hands over appointment letters

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, reiterated his government’s commitment to clearing the backlog of compassionate appointments under SRO-43 and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS-2022), assuring that all necessary relaxations would be granted wherever required to simplify and make the entire process fully transparent. In his address, the CM assured the beneficiaries that the government was determined to clear the backlog of cases under SRO-43 and RAS-2022 (ANI)

He was speaking at the Convention Centre here where he handed over appointment orders to candidates under SRO-43 and RAS-2022, besides issuing regularisation orders to Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) of the school education department.

In his address, the CM assured the beneficiaries that the government was determined to clear the backlog of cases under SRO-43 and RAS-2022.

“As far as the orders of SRO-43 are concerned, I assure you that we will try our best to dispose of the pending cases. We will grant relaxation in cases as per the norms and make this process as transparent as possible,” he said.

Expressing deep empathy with families who approach the government during their most difficult hours, the CM stressed that compassionate appointments were not acts of favour but rightful entitlements under an established policy.

“On behalf of the government, our only effort is to help you in this difficult time. You should not feel that you are alone or that no one stands with you. If the government supports you in your moment of helplessness, this is not a favour—this is your right,” he said.

Speaking about the long-pending cases of CPWs and their regularisation, Abdullah said,

“For CPWs, this day carries a different meaning. As Sakina Sahiba has already mentioned, we will do our best to regularise CPW and issue orders. For those under RAS and SRO-43, I know many of you have suffered a lot to reach here. And I apologise to you for that.”

Regarding delay in processing of SRO 43/ RAS cases, he said

“This should not happen. When there is a government system, it should work automatically. I assure you—we will simplify the procedure further. We will reduce the difficulties you face. Since I hold the GAD portfolio myself, I will personally ensure that bottlenecks are removed.”

He said delivering these orders is a matter of duty, not generosity.

“If we increase your problems during this difficult time, we fail in our duty. These compassionate jobs are your right, and delivering them is our responsibility. If you had to wait long, I apologise for that. But I promise we will do everything possible to make the process easier.”

He urged the newly appointed beneficiaries to shoulder their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

“A heavy responsibility has come your way, perhaps earlier than expected. Do your best to fulfil it. We will always stand with you to make your work easier. If you face any difficulty, do not hesitate to knock on my door—I am always there for you.”

The Chief Minister added that more regularisation orders for CPWs would soon be issued by the education department under the supervision of minister for education, Sakina Itoo.

Speaking on the occasion, Sakina Itoo noted that many deserving candidates had been waiting for nearly a decade.

“After around 10 years of struggle, the deserving candidates finally received their due under the present government,” she said.