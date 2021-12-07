J&K Covid situation: In past 4 months, November saw maximum cases, deaths

In the past four months, November was the worst in terms of Covid deaths and cases in Jammu and Kashmir, shows the compilation of the daily pandemic data issued by the government.

According to the statistics, the union territory recorded 4,603 Covid cases and 44 deaths in November, marking an increase of 63% in infections and 340% in fatalities in comparison to October.

October had seen lowest numbers of 2,819 cases and 10 deaths since March this year when the second wave of pandemic had hit. From 90 average cases per day in October, the infections increased to 153 on an average in November.

Similarly, TPR rose to 0.32% in November as compared to 0.20% in October, 0.27% in September, and 0.23% in August. TPR in November is marginally lower than July’s 0.329%, when the second wave of Covid was tapering off. If TPR is below 5%, it indicates that the infection is under control in the community.

Prof Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, head of the department of community medicine at Government Medical College, Srinagar, and nodal officer for Covid, said there was a mild spike by the October end, which continued in November owing to social gatherings and weddings.

“There were violations of social distancing norms during the wedding season in Kashmir. Hence cases increased to some extent by October end. It was a mild spike,” he said.

Kashmir contributed a substantial number of Covid cases and deaths than the Jammu division. The Valley has reported 84% (3,884 infections) of the total 4,603 cases in November in J&K. And of the 44 deaths in the union territory, the Valley saw 35 fatalities due to the virus. In Kashmir, Srinagar has been consistently adding majority of the cases to the tally.

Khan said the Covid-related hospital admissions have also witnessed an increase, but the overall positivity rate in decreasing now. “Hospitals beds in SMHS and chest diseases hospitals have been occupied to some extent, but there has been a decrease in positivity rate now,” he added.

The overall active cases shot up by 80% in November in the UT, increasing from 902 on October 31 to 1,625 on November 30. The data reveals that on an average, 47,817 tests were conducted daily in November as against 43,482 in October. As many as 49,374 average daily tests were done in September, 53,359 in August and 56,719 in July.

Total 19.85 lakh vaccine doses were administered in November. Since September, the vaccination drive has been quite rigorous. Around 85 lakh doses – first or second – have been administered collectively in the months of September, October and November.

Two deaths, 108 Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday logged 108 fresh Covid infections and two deaths.

Of the total cases, 86 cases were reported in Kashmir and while the Jammu division saw 22 infections. One death was reported each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions. As many as 17 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 151 with active cases reaching 1,661. The recoveries reached 3,33,771, prompting the recovery rate to mount to 98.18%. The overall cases in J&K stood at 3,37,915 and the death toll was 4,483.