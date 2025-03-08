J&K debt stands at 1.25 lakh crore, says CM Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said its total debt stands at more than ₹1.25 lakh crore, including ₹27,900 crore in general provident fund (GPF) for the Union Territory in the last financial year. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaking during the budget session of the assembly in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, said in a written reply to People’s Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone that as of March 31, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir’s total debt is ₹1,25,205 crore.

Lone had sought details of the overall fiscal liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir and details of amount accrued in respect of unpaid bills/liabilities of contractors with specific reference to the public health and engineering (PHE) department of Handwara division and the reasons for delay in releasing payments.

“The total debt includes ₹69,894 crore in loans from the Reserve Bank of India and state development, ₹27,901 crore in GPF, ₹14,294 crore in reserves, ₹5,758 crore in outstanding national small savings fund, ₹4,032 crore in negotiated loans, ₹2,616 crore in UDAY power loans, and ₹710 crore in Government of India advances,” he said.

Abdullah said the total outstanding liability in treasuries as of February 27, 2025, under various account heads amounts to ₹5,429.49 crore.

According to the Economic Survey Report (ESR), 2024-25, tabled in the House on Thursday, the outstanding debt of ₹1,25,205 crore represents 52% of Jammu and Kashmir’s GSDP of ₹2,38,677 crore.

The public debt of ₹83,010 crore constitutes 66% of the total on-budget outstanding debt in FY 2024, including internal debt of ₹82,300 crore and ₹710 crore in advances from the Government of India.

Another major component of the on-budget outstanding debt is the provident fund, which accounts for 21% of the total debt.

The ESR also highlighted that over the past decade, the proportion of internal debt to total on-budget outstanding debt has risen from 55% to 66%, while the share of the provident fund has decreased from 27% to 21%.

The debt as a percentage of GSDP has increased from 47% in FY2014 to 51% in FY2024.