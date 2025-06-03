J&K ex-servicemen body demands completion ofhousing colonies

Jammu & Kashmir Ex-Services’ League (JKESL) on Monday highlighted it’s major demands, including completion of the housing colonies for ex-servicemen at Jammu and Samba, increase in reservation for re-employment for ex-servicemen and revision of cash awards and annuity to the award winners at par with neighbouring states. They demanded increase in reservation for re-employment for ex-servicemen and revision of cash awards and annuity to the award winners at par with neighbouring states. (File)

At an annual general body meet held here, the JKESL president Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma also demanded 100% pension to widows of handicapped and war wounded and expeditious renewal of arms licences.

He also apprised the veteran members about the various initiative being under taken by the JKESL for the welfare and economic upliftment of the veterans of the J&K.

These measures include establishment of Ex-Servicemen Corporation Ltd (JKESCO), commencement of free ambulance service by JKESL in Jammu , financial assistance to Veer Naris and their dependents, provision of aid to the victims of natural and man made calamities, expansion of JKESL membership and updation of data of ex-servicemen in all the districts of J&K.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Col Rajinder Singh, Col OS Chouhan, Maj Gen Sunita Kapoor, Col KS Jamwal, Col Virendra Sahi, Col Qureshi, Col Paramjit, Col Kamal Padha, Maj Bodh Raj and approximately 125 other ex-servicemen.