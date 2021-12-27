J&K govt inks 39 MoUs with real estate investors

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday opened the union territory to the country’s real estate investors by signing 39 MoUs worth ₹18,300 crore for the development of housing and commercial projects.

Terming the signing of the MoUs at J&K Real Estate Summit here “historic’’, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it is a major step towards transformation of the UT.

Addressing a press conference at the summit, he said the government has already implemented the realty law RERA and adopted Model Tenancy Act in the UT.

He emphasised that the government will consider reducing stamp duty on registration of properties and set up a single-window system for faster approval of projects.

The summit was organised by the J&K government, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and realtors’ body NAREDCO.

Sinha said these MoUs will help generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in J&K. He also announced that a similar real estate summit will be held in Srinagar on May 21-22 next year.

Asked about opposition parties’ allegations that land parcels of the local people will be taken away in the name of development, Sinha said this is an “effort to create fear and incite people”. There will be no demographic change, he added.

Don’t feel any such need: LG Sinha on review of AFSPA in J&K

Manoj Sinha said there is no need to set up a panel to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the union territory.

Sinha was asked if Jammu and Kashmir feels the need to set up a panel to review or repeal the AFSPA as is beng done in Nagaland.

“Do not be concerned about it. I am looking into it. I do not feel any such need (to set up panel to review it),” Sinha told a press conference here.

The Centre on Sunday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a secretary-rank officer, to examine the possibility of lifting the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, apparently to soothe the rising tension in the northeastern state following the killing of 14 civilians.