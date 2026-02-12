J&K health minister accuses BJP MLAs of ‘unprecedented misbehaviour’

Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on BJP MLAs and accused them of “unprecedented misbehaviour” and “relentless lying.” Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo. (File)

Amid the protests by the BJP members in the assembly in the morning, Itoo said that she had never seen such an “unprecedented misbehaviour” in her political life.

“In my 20 to 25 years in this house, I have never seen the kind of misbehaviour that BJP members are exhibiting today. They are lying relentlessly. This is new to my experience,” Itoo said.

Pointing to the BJP’s conduct towards deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary a day earlier, Itoo called it as an example of “intolerable” behaviour.

“Chief minister Omar Abdullah had shown restraint for three days, allowing the Opposition to speak and stopping treasury benches from responding but when the CM started answering after three days, listen to the language used by the BJP members,” she said.

The minister demanded an unconditional apology from the BJP legislators. “They must apologise to the entire house and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Itoo said.

She further said that the BJP should also apologise to the 50 MBBS students of Vaishno Devi medical college. “You played Hindu-Muslim with students, apologise to them. You tried to ruin their careers. Apologise to the people of Pir Panjal and apologise to the deputy CM for derogatory language,” she said.