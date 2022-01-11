J&K LG gets booster dose, launches drive for healthcare, frontline workers

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Monday launched the booster dose vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The drive for precaution dose was launched from district hospital in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar, where the LG also received the jab.

Sinha appealed to all eligible people to get their precautionary vaccine shot at the earliest.

He also flagged off 34 advanced life support ambulances of 108 services for Jammu division, which has 10 districts.

The ambulances have been procured under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

“The UT government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to Covid. Advanced life support ambulances will be a step in the fight against the global pandemic,” said Sinha.

He was informed by the senior health officials that as per the directions, all necessary arrangements have been made for administering the precautionary dose to eligible population through walk-in and pre-registration mode.

Former BJP MLA among patients

A former MLA of the BJP was among the latest patients of Covid who tested positive in Jammu on Monday.

“Thirteen patients and a paramedical staffer in district hospital, Samba, besides eight employees in Kathua DC’s office tested Covid positive,” said a health official.

“The 13 patients, who tested positive in Samba district hospital, had come to various OPDs. Their samples were taken and they were found positive,” he added.

The contact tracing of positive patients and paramedical staff has been initiated.

Amid spike in the contagion, the administration on Monday declared 15 new micro-containment zones in Jammu and Samba districts that included police headquarters in Jammu and hostel of Sainik School in Nagrota.

The additional district magistrate, Samba, Suram C Sharma, has declared six micro-containment zones in the district.

“There has been sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health and safety,” read an order issued by him.

“There will be no in or out movement from the micro-containment zones,” read the order.

Among these cases, over 10 have surfaced in the Sainik School, Nagrota.

To contain the spread of Covid in Jammu district, district magistrate Anshul Garg has also declared seven new micro-containment zones in Gangyal, Gandhi Nagar, Domana, Nagrota, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, and Janipur.

Kathua DC Rahul Yadav said during a random sampling at government offices, eight employees tested Covid-positive in his office.

He also informed that the health department has intensified testing at Lakhanpur — the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir.