J&K LG restructures state marriage assistance scheme
The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday restructured the State Marriage Assistance Scheme to provide the benefits to all AAY and PHH families.
As per the restructured scheme, any girl of legally marriageable age belonging to the families of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), or Priority Household (PHH) ration card holders, will be eligible for one-time financial assistance of ₹50,000.
He said the decision to restructure the scheme was taken at a meeting chaired by Sinha and attended among others by Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisers to the LG, chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and principal secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar.
“The assistance will be given before the marriage, for which she (the beneficiary) will be required to apply at least one month in advance to the concerned district social welfare officer,” the spokesman said.
He said the scheme requires the district social welfare officer concerned to verify the details of the beneficiary regarding marital status, age and non-availing of benefits under other schemes like ‘Ladli Beti’, besides ensuring disbursement of the financial assistance before the date of marriage through the direct benefit transfer (DBT).
To further promote girl child education in the targeted population, the additional eligibility of completing elementary education by the beneficiary before her marriage has been included, the spokesman said.
However, to provide smooth transition in this regard, a grace period of three years -- up to March 31, 2025 -- is being provided, he added.
Earlier, the benefits under the scheme were limited only to the girls of marriageable age who figured in the poor girls’ survey, especially conducted for this purpose by the social welfare department.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
