J&K LG Sinha meets families of TV artiste, cop killed by militants

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met the family members of TV artiste Amreen Bhat and police constable Saifullah Qadri, both of whom were killed by militants last week, and assured them of all possible help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhat, who was also an emerging social media starlet, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants at her home in Budgam district’s Chadoora on May 25.

“Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family,” Sinha tweeted.

He said the administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family.

“We shall forever remember Amreen’s indomitable spirit,” he added.

Two of the militants behind Bhat’s killing were gunned down in an encounter with security forces that broke out in the Aganhanzipora locality in Pulwama district’s Awantipora area on May 26.

Later, Sinha visited the family of Qadri in the Soura area here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Qadri was shot dead and his nine-year-old daughter injured when militants fired indiscriminately at them outside their home on May 24.

“Visited Soura, Srinagar to meet the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India’s bravest cop. Wished a speedy recovery to her and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance,” the LG said in a tweet.

Qadri was the third policeman to be killed in Kashmir this month.

On May 7, militants shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality in Srinagar, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13