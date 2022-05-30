J&K LG Sinha meets families of TV artiste, cop killed by militants
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met the family members of TV artiste Amreen Bhat and police constable Saifullah Qadri, both of whom were killed by militants last week, and assured them of all possible help.
Bhat, who was also an emerging social media starlet, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants at her home in Budgam district’s Chadoora on May 25.
“Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family,” Sinha tweeted.
He said the administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family.
“We shall forever remember Amreen’s indomitable spirit,” he added.
Two of the militants behind Bhat’s killing were gunned down in an encounter with security forces that broke out in the Aganhanzipora locality in Pulwama district’s Awantipora area on May 26.
Later, Sinha visited the family of Qadri in the Soura area here.
Qadri was shot dead and his nine-year-old daughter injured when militants fired indiscriminately at them outside their home on May 24.
“Visited Soura, Srinagar to meet the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India’s bravest cop. Wished a speedy recovery to her and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance,” the LG said in a tweet.
Qadri was the third policeman to be killed in Kashmir this month.
On May 7, militants shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality in Srinagar, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13
-
Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand to screen pilgrims aged above 50 after 101 deaths
According to the Uttarakhand health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics