J&K logs 139 Covid cases, 65 test +ve in HP

Jammu and Kashmir reported one death and 139 fresh Covid infections on Thursday, an official health bulletin said. In Himachal Pradesh, 65 people tested positive for the virus, while one person died. Thirty-five people recovered from the disease in the state.

Of the total cases in J&K, 102 were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 37 infections. The only fatality reported was from Jammu.

The UT reported the highest 51 cases in Srinagar, followed by 15 in Jammu and 16 in Baramulla.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 431 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 257 and 159 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 120 with active cases reaching 1,294.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 91,585 vaccine doses were administered.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,35,347, prompting the recovery rate to mount to 98.31%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have climbed to 3,41,167 and the death toll stands at 4,526.

Officials said that 65,017 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.