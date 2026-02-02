J&K: MLA seeks citizenship to PoK women, kids in J&K

Sheikh Khurshid, leader of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), on Sunday said that he had submitted a resolution in the J&K assembly, seeking citizenship for women and children who came from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the Union territory under the J&K’s rehabilitation policy for former terrorists. Langate MLA Sheikh Khurshid

The Langate MLA stated that on January 24, he had personally handed over a letter to chief minister Omar Abdullah, requesting him to convene an all-party meeting. “The proposed meeting seeks to deliberate on the participation of incarcerated Doda MLA Mehraj Malik in the forthcoming assembly session by passing a resolution urging the lieutenant governor to ensure his presence in the House,” he said.

Regarding the women from PoK, he said that despite residing in the UT for many years, many of these families remain without citizenship or legal recognition, leading to denial of basic rights such as education, healthcare, employment opportunities and identity documents. “The resolution urges both the J&K government and the central government to grant citizenship or appropriate legal status, issue valid domicile and identity documents, and ensure dignity, security and constitutional safeguards for these individuals,” he stated.

AIP spokesperson Inam un Nabi said the resolution was seeking citizenship to women from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir who were spouses of Kashmiri men, who had returned under the 2010 amnesty policy for former militants.

Another resolution submitted by the MLA concerned the termination of government employees without issuance of show-cause notices or providing them an opportunity to defend themselves.