J&K: NIA attaches house of terrorist released after 1999 Kandahar hijack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the house of Al Umar Mujahideen chief Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, alias Latram, at Nowhatta in Srinagar.

Kashmir, India - Mar. 02,2023: Officials from National Investigation Agency (NIA) place a notice of attachment on the property of Al-Umar Chief Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram at Gani Mohalla in downtown Nowhatta area of Srinagar,02 March 2023.(Photo By )-- (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zargar shot to fame in 1989 for his role in the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

He made it to international headlines when he, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen chief Omar Saeed Sheikh, was released in exchange for a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in the Afghan city of Kandahar in 1999. Zargar is reported to be living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As per the neighbours, the two-marla land, along with a house, was under the possession of two brothers of Zargar, who lived there with their families.

An NIA team, along with J&K Police and the CRPF men, arrived at Nowhatta in the morning and sealed the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union ministry of home affairs had declared Zargar as a designated terrorist under the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA, in a statement, termed it a “major offensive” against terrorists operating from the Pakistan soil.

“The National Investigation Agency has attached the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al Umar Mujahideen, who was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in 1999. Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, in 1989,” the statement said.

“Zargar’s two-marla house at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, has been attached under the provisions of UAPA. The procedure was carried out on Thursday by a team of NIA along with the representative of district administration and local police. Zargar is a designated individual terrorist under the UAPA and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and has been funding terror activities in the Valley,” the NIA said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the NIA, Zargar was earlier associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and was responsible for carrying out several terror attacks in J&K. “He was also involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has a close association with other terror outfits such as Al Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed,” the statement said.

“We know the house belonged to the father of Zargar, but nobody knows about his whereabouts since decades,” said Rouf Ahmad, who lives in same locality.

Though the house was attached, relatives of Zargar were not dislodged.