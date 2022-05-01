Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Panchayat members complain about restrictions, gross violation of rights, says Omar
J&K: Panchayat members complain about restrictions, gross violation of rights, says Omar

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on shared screenshots of some messages from panchayat members of his party on Twitter wherein they have mentioned that neither were they allowed to go home nor offer Friday prayers
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that panchayat members were held captive by J&K Police against their will and not allowed to offer Friday prayers and go to their homes for Eid. (ANI)
Published on May 01, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that panchayat members were held captive by police against their will and not allowed to offer Friday prayers and go to their homes for Eid.

The former J&K chief minister also shared screenshots of some messages from panchayat members of his party on Twitter wherein they have mentioned that neither were they allowed to go home nor offer Friday prayers. The panches and sarpanches in these messages have requested Omar to get them released from Bijbehara and Anantnag, where they have been kept by the government.

“These are the kinds of messages I’m receiving these days. Panch & Sarpanch held against their will by the police and not even being allowed to offer Friday prayers. On Eid they will not be allowed to meet their loved ones. This is an unacceptable situation & must be corrected (sic),” tweeted Omar.

“I’m not sure why @JmuKmrPolice feels that the best way to protect people is to hold them prisoner against their will but it’s a gross violation of their fundamental rights. On the one hand the @PMOIndia addresses them in Jammu & on the other the police holds them captive,” Omar said in another tweet.

In last over a month, four panchayat members were killed by unidentified gunmen. The attacks on panchayat members forced the police to harbour them at safe locations. Those killed were targeted at their native villages.

A senior police officer had said that panchayat members were soft targets.

