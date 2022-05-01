J&K: Panchayat members complain about restrictions, gross violation of rights, says Omar
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that panchayat members were held captive by police against their will and not allowed to offer Friday prayers and go to their homes for Eid.
The former J&K chief minister also shared screenshots of some messages from panchayat members of his party on Twitter wherein they have mentioned that neither were they allowed to go home nor offer Friday prayers. The panches and sarpanches in these messages have requested Omar to get them released from Bijbehara and Anantnag, where they have been kept by the government.
“These are the kinds of messages I’m receiving these days. Panch & Sarpanch held against their will by the police and not even being allowed to offer Friday prayers. On Eid they will not be allowed to meet their loved ones. This is an unacceptable situation & must be corrected (sic),” tweeted Omar.
“I’m not sure why @JmuKmrPolice feels that the best way to protect people is to hold them prisoner against their will but it’s a gross violation of their fundamental rights. On the one hand the @PMOIndia addresses them in Jammu & on the other the police holds them captive,” Omar said in another tweet.
In last over a month, four panchayat members were killed by unidentified gunmen. The attacks on panchayat members forced the police to harbour them at safe locations. Those killed were targeted at their native villages.
A senior police officer had said that panchayat members were soft targets.
Truck mows down cousins to death in Dakha
A 36-year-old man and Gursewak, a farmer's cousin were killed in a road mishap after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Dakha on Friday. After hitting the bike, the truck also hit a car that was parked along the road. The victims, Gursewak Singh, a farmer, of Dakha village and Harpreet Kaur, 37, of Raikot were returning home from a market in Mullanpur when the truck mowed them.
Firing on STF team: Drugs recovered from accused’s gym
Two days after a man accused of drug peddling opened fire on STF sleuths on Dhandra Road to evade arrest, 194gm heroin and five bullets were recovered from The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar's gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur on Friday. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, is facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. So far, 509gm heroin has been recovered from the house and gymnasium of the accused.
Like hotels, Kashmir’s houseboats to get star ratings now
Just like hotels, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to rate Kashmir's famed houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes in order to help tourists make better and informed choices. Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the officials to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. The Valley is recording a heavy rush of tourists from various parts of the country. Houseboat owners are optimistic of the development.
68-year-old woman’s Anand Lok home robbed of ‘ ₹3-4 crore'
68-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth “ ₹3-4 crore” from complainant Ritika's residence in south Delhi's Anand Lok area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
Constable dies of gunshot injuries inside police station in Jammu
A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside Arnia police station in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district on Saturday, said officials. The deceased was identified as a constable aged 33, who belonged to Pascal village in Bishnah. Munshi of the police station, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the incident and said, “We are fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased died of a bullet injury. It could be an accidental fire.”
