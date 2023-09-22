JK police arrest DSP on corruption charges

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on corruption charges, two days after raids were carried out at his Srinagar residence wherein some incriminating documents and electronic devices were allegedly seized. A special investigation team (SIT), headed by an SP rank officer, has also been formed to further probe the matter. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq. Srinagar Police, in a post on X, said that Adil Mushtaq was arrested under Sections 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act & Sections 167, 193,201,210,218,221 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered at Nowgam police station.

“A five-member SIT, headed by SP South city was entrusted with the investigation. Six days’ police remand of accused has been obtained,” the police said.

In March, Adil and Superintendent of Police Ashiq Hussain Tak were attached under separate orders after the government allegedly received complaints of corruption against them.

“In view of some allegations of professional misconduct, Adil Mushtaq, deputy SP KPS (SDPO Nowgam), is hereby attached with the office of Special DG Crime, J&K till further orders,” the order by DGP Dilbag Singh had said on March 08.

DSP Adil Mushtaq was subsequently posted as DSP IR-17th Battalion against an available vacancy on April 7.

On September 8, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered an inquiry to be completed in a month against Superintendent of Police Ashiq Hussain Tak six months after he was attached with the police headquarters.

The government, in an order by the home department, had appointed an inquiry officer of the rank of inspector general of police (IGP) in terms of Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

Tak was posted as additional superintendent of police, Bandipora, when he was attached on March 9.