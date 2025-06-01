J&K Police detains man for social media post in Poonch

A man was booked under the preventive detention law and sent to judicial custody for allegedly misusing social media platforms to “disturb peace” in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Man was booked under the preventive detention law and sent to judicial custody. (File)

The action against Ajaz Ahmed, of Salian-Surankote village, was taken to maintain law and order in the region, a police spokesperson said.

“This proactive step highlights the firm commitment of police to maintain communal harmony, public order, and the safety of all citizens,” he said.

Police urged people to use social media platforms with “utmost responsibility” and report any instances of misuse to the nearest police station. “All social media platforms are being monitored and police is committed to take strict actions against any element trying to disturb peace in the region,” he said.