J&K: Police devise action plan under ‘Op clean up’ against gangsters, criminals

The deputy inspector general of Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, on Wednesday devised an action plan under 'operation clean up' against criminals and gangsters. Jammu, of late, has been rattled by sudden spike in broad daylight shootouts, thefts and criminal activities.

The DIG presided over a high-level meeting for crime control and action plan against criminals and gangsters at District Police Lines Jammu, said an official spokesperson.

The meeting was attended by SSP Jammu Joginder Singh, SP North, SP South, SP headquarters, SP Rural, SP operations and all Dy SPs, SDPOs and other officers.

During the meeting various Intelligence agencies gave their overview about criminals and gangsters and their mode of activities like how they get financial support, weapons, vehicles, shelters and mode of their communication.

The DIG stressed the need for special efforts to take stern action against gangsters, drug peddlers, thieves, vehicle lifters and other anti-social elements and also directed them to maintain proper lists of such offenders so that a proper surveillance can be maintained over their activities.

He also directed to smash their network of financial circle, seize their properties which are accumulated by them through illegal trade, including extortion, land grabbing, property dealing etc. “Support system of these criminals be kept under monitoring and book them under law including their relatives and friends who support and provide shelter to them,” said the DIG

Strict instructions were given to the officers regarding the recent incidents of theft, firing and robbery in Jammu.

Addressing the issue of drugs, the DIG urged officers to adopt a mission-oriented approach to eliminate the menace.

Family members and parents of criminals and gangsters were warned not to harbour them or else they will also face legal action, said the DIG.