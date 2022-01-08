J&K Police hounding PDP workers: Mehbooba

Former J&K chief minister and the People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed police for ‘hounding’ party workers who went to the grave of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his sixth death anniversary at Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Many PDP workers were reportedly not allowed inside the graveyard of the former J&K chief minister on his death anniversary. However, after the protest from Mehbooba Mufti and other PDP leaders, the workers were allowed to offer prayers at the grave of the PDP founder who passed away in New Delhi in 2016 when he was heading a coalition government of the PDP and BJP in J&K.

“On Mufti Sahab’s sixth death anniversary, Id like to thank everybody who paid rich tributes to him. We continue to believe & strive for his vision of a dignified & empowered J&K,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

“Meanwhile J&K police is hounding my party workers who dared to offer fatiha at his grave today. Outlawing & criminalising even a simple act of paying respect & tribute to one’s leader shows state administration’s deep paranoia & intolerance,” PDP president said in another tweet.

PDP resolves to strengthen resistance

The PDP leaders resolved to strengthen the battle of resistance against ‘onslaught’ on democratic, constitutional and legal rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents by divisive and communal forces.

The party leaders assembled at party headquarters here and paid floral tributes to the deceased leader remembering his contributions and service to the erstwhile state.

Party’s vice-president Abdul Hamid Choudhary said that PDP workers have faced the worst over the last few years due to constant plot to weaken PDP across Jammu and Kashmir. He said the battle of resistance aimed at restoration of constitutional and legal rights of J&K residents was tough but “nothing was impossible if we have the determination and will”.