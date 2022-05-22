J&K, Punjab officials inspect Shahpur Kandi Dam project
Jammu: Senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab governments on Saturday jointly inspected progress on the prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam project, an official spokesman said.
Principal secretary, Jal Shakti department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, principal secretary, department of water resources, Krishan Kumar, convened a high-level meeting at project site on Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border, the spokesman said.
The spokesman said it was decided that there will be a monthly review of progress on the project so as to ensure that work is done expeditiously towards project completion.
Parmar was apprised by the deputy commissioner, Kathua, that felling of trees, removal of structures and utility shifting is in full swing which will be completed within two days. He assured that there shall be no hurdle on account of construction activities and execution of works will be done simultaneously, the spokesman said.
He directed the officers to keep provision of security check at the confluence point from Basantpur side. Besides, the issue of staff crunch was also discussed during the meeting in response to which both sides agreed to station the required manpower, the spokesman said.
He said the meeting was informed that the work for shifting of Noor bridge coming under the submergence has been allotted and soil investigation has also been conducted.
The ₹2,715.7 crore Shahpur Kandi Dam project once completed would provide assured irrigation water of 1,150 cusecs which will irrigate 32,173 hectares of agricultural land falling in Kathua and Samba districts of J&K.
-
Start 1st batch at Sangrur medical college from next session: Mann
Sangrur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed officials of the medical education and research department to start classes of the first batch at the upcoming government medical college at Sangrur from next academic session. The CM visited Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib, where the government medical college is proposed to be established on 25 acres. The district administration had selected three sites for the college and finalised land of Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara two weeks ago.
-
Dairy farmers hold protest, reject govt’s ₹20 per kg milk fat hike
Chandigarh: Punjab dairy farmers on Saturday held a protest in front of the Verka milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. Under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers' Association, farmers from several parts of the state gathered outside the Verka milk plant in Mohali. The protesters also blocked the entry gates of the Verka milk plant.
-
Centre agrees to procure moong on MSP in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Centre has agreed to implement the price support scheme for procurement of moong (green gram) crop in Punjab for rabi season 2021-22. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the Government of India through a letter has conveyed to the state government its approval to implement the price support scheme for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer moong in Punjab for the rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.
-
Wildbuzz : The winking mannequin
Last week, a pair of owls landed on the Silver Oak tree outside Sarbjit S Bahga, architect and urban tree/landscape specialist residence in Sector 48, Chandigarh. These were Indian Scops owls, who hide during the day and jerk out unhurriedly a cryptic, mellow, interrogative note, 'wuat?' In the wake of the recent encounter, Bahga's inquisitive, learning mind has happily dusted and divested itself of the 'evil owl' baggage hoarded in memory's attic. And, he is thrilled to bits with his owl photos.
-
Guest column | Golden agers’ guide to graceful aging
Age does not define us. There are those who choose to defy age with their vitality, zing and zest for life. These are ordinary people like you and me, and yet they are a class apart. Those who know the art of aging gracefully take such obstacles in their stride, for it is the attitude that matters. This is the attitude of senior citizens who have embraced their age.
