J&K: Rains, snow in Kashmir from Monday, predicts MeT

The meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted two wet spells in Kashmir from March 10 to 14. The centre said that the weather will remain dry till Sunday evening after which western disturbances will hit the region from Monday. There was heavy snowfall in last week of February in J&K and the rains on March 3-4 which have brought down the overall deficit in precipitation to below 50%. (ANI file)

“On March 10-11, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow (mostly in higher reaches) at many places in J&K, “ said director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

He said another spell of light precipitation was expected from March 12. “From March 12-14, there will be intermittent spell of light to moderate rain and snow at many places, “ he said.

The centre issued advisory for transporters to check status of raods before travel. “Farmers are advised to continue farm operations till March 9 and avoid sloppy and avalanche prone areas, “ he said.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures in most of the weather monitoring stations of valley was below normal.

According to the MeT office in Srinagar, mercury dipped to -4.6° Celsius in Gulmarg, which was the coldest place in the Valley. In the southern tourist resort at Pahalgam, the mercury plunged to –3.2° Celsius.

The weather office said below-normal minimum temperatures were recorded in the Valley as well as in most places in Jammu division on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of 0.8° Celsius and the northern district of Kupwara saw a minimum temperature of -1.5° Celsius.

The Jammu city witnessed a minimum of 9.7° while the lowest was in Bhaderwah at 2.8° Celsius.

