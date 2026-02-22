Valley see 34% increase in fruit production in six years

The produce by backbone of Valley’s economy—the horticulture sector—is expanding. With the increase in area of cultivation under horticulture sector and introduction of high-density plantation, production of dry and fresh fruits has gone up by 34 percent in last five years, official data revealed. The produce went from 20.06 lakh metric tons in 2018–19 to 26.92 lakh MT in 2024–25, data read. (File)

It went from 20.06 lakh metric tons in 2018–19 to 26.92 lakh MT in 2024–25, the data read. The economic survey report, tabled in the assembly, portrayed this trade in positive direction substantiated by the figures.

Every year, the area under cultivation is increasing. More than 35 lakh people are directly or indirectly dependent on the horticulture sector and generating around ₹10,000 crore for the people of UT. This sector helps around seven lakh families to sustain.

“The area under major horticulture crops has steadily increased from 3.44 lakh Hectare (2022–23) to 3.47 lakh Hectares (2025–26 up to November 2025), while production rose from 27.22 lakh MT to 27.35 lakh MT during the same period,” the report said.

High density plantation a game changer

The survey report says that the introduction of high-density plantation (HDP) has been a key reform, with 29.13 lakh high-density plants distributed in 2024–25, and a cumulative 20,034.44 hectares brought under high/medium density plantations since inception. “The high density is also attracting many growers and they are now going to shun old practices after seeing its success. We converted our five Kanal of traditional orchards into high density orchards with a hope to reap good dividends,” said Mohammad Maqbool Tantray, a grower from north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The report said that high density plantation had advanced notably, with 29.13 lakh plants distributed in 2024-25 as compared to 6.41 lakhs plants distributed in 2021-22.

“The rejuvenation of aging orchards and local production of premium planting material bolster these strides. Under HADP, specific projects within the horticulture sector have been allocated ₹1,028.21 crore, aiming to further boost productivity and quality across various fruit crops. This strategic investment is set to increase fruit production significantly over the next few decades, potentially reaching 50,000 hectares by 2047,” the economic survey report said.

Expansion of CA stores across the Valley

The report said that post-harvest and marketing infrastructure has been strengthened through controlled atmosphere (CA) storages that have expanded from 2.10 lakh MT (2022–23) to 2.92 lakh MT, and is expected to reach 3.07 lakh MT.

J&K requires 6.00 LMT cold storages capacity to avert distress sales and enabling exports of premium apple varieties. “Market integration through e-NAM has facilitated trade worth ₹634.09 crore for 28.26 lakh quintals up to November 2025. Fruit exports (fresh and dry) stood at 8.70 lakh MT in 2025–26 (up to Nov 2025), generating revenue of ₹3,809.97 crore. Export of almond and walnut accounted ₹602.53 crore during 2024-25,” the report said, adding that under HADP, ₹1,028.21 crore has been allocated to horticulture projects, aiming to enhance productivity and expand high-density orchards substantially by 2047.

“Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage units have played a key role in market stabilisation and year-round grower income,” the report said.