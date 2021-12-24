Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K sees 3 deaths, 132 Covid infections

Around 72,005 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall doses administered in Jammu and Kashmir to 1.7 crore. (ANI)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported three deaths and 132 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 105 cases and three deaths were reported in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw 27 infections.

At 40, the highest cases were reported in Srinagar, followed by 34 cases in Baramulla and 23 in Jammu. As many as 17 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 468 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 219 and 180 active cases respectively.The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 118, with active positive cases reaching 1,319.

Around 72,005 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.785 crores. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,34,456, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.28%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,293 and the death-toll has reached 4,518. The officials said that 54,938 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,156 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 880 deaths.

