J&K sees jump in Covid cases, daily tally crosses 400-mark

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases after reporting 418 infections on Wednesday, an official health bulletin said.

This is after six months that the union territory has registered over 400 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total cases, 311 were reported in Jammu division while Kashmir valley saw 107 infections.

Jammu division’s two districts, Reasi and Jammu, reported the highest 156 and 109 cases, respectively.

Kashmir valley witnessed 52 cases in Srinagar followed by 16 in Budgam and 13 in Baramulla.

As many as 13 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Most active cases in Jammu

Jammu district has replaced Srinagar with the highest number of active cases at 486 followed by Srinagar and Reasi districts with 478 and 194 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Wednesday was 140 with active cases reaching 1,819.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 83,611 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total number of people who have recovered reached 3,36,070, prompting the recovery rate to mount to 98.22%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have climbed up to 3,42,419 and the death toll stands at 4,530.

Officials said that 59,716 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.