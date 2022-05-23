J&K tunnel collapse: 2 local labourers laid to rest, bodies of 8 others sent to hometowns
Two local labourers, who were among the 10 killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel here, were laid to rest in their native Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, while the mortal remains of eight others were dispatched to their hometowns outside the union territory, officials said on Sunday.
Ten labourers – five from West Bengal, two each from Jammu and Kashmir and Nepal, and one from Assam – died after a landslide hit the mouth of the adit tunnel to T4 on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Khooni Nallah in Ramban on Thursday night.
While the body of one of the labourers was recovered on Friday, those of the nine others were retrieved during the day-long rescue operation on Saturday. After the landslide on Thursday, three injured workers had been rescued.
Deputy commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam said bodies of the two local labourers –Muzaffar Sheikh (38) and Mohammad Ishrat (30) – were handed over to their family members within a few hours after being pulled out from under the debris.
Both were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard near Panthiyal village in Ramban district late on Saturday, he said.
The remaining eight bodies -- Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Deepak Roy (33) and Parimal Roy (38) of West Bengal, Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) and Khushi Ram (25) of Nepal and Shiva Chowhan (26) of Assam were shifted from Ramban to Jammu.
Nodal officers were contacted in West Bengal, Assam and Nepal, and accordingly, the bodies of the deceased were separately moved to Delhi. They are being handed over to their family members in their respective home towns, the officials said.
-
Employees protest re-advertising of posts in Srinagar, demand regularisation
Youngsters recruited under the Rehbar-e-Khel (physical education) and Rehbar-E-Janglat (forest department ) schemes of the PDP-BJP government in 2017 held a protest in Srinagar on Sunday, demanding revocation of Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in. The government had on Friday re-advertised the posts through the Service Selection Board. Converging at the Press Enclave at the city centre in Lal Chowk, the protesters demanded revocation of the order.
-
Cut in excise duty on fuel inadequate: Pratibha Singh
Mandi MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday termed the ₹8 and ₹6 cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate. The Congress president flayed BJP leaders who were advertising the move as a public welfare decision by the Modi government. She also urged the state government to cut state taxes on petrol and diesel.
-
Rain, thunderstorms likely in Himachal till May 26: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across eleven districts of the state till May 26. “An orange alert has been issued as thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60–70km/hour,” said Shimla meteorological department (MeT) centre director Surender Paul. Widespread precipitation can be expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla and Kinnaur.
-
Himachal constable paper leak: Aspirants got solved paper 3 to 4 days before exam
Photocopies of the solved question paper of the leaked Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination were delivered to candidates residing in Mandi, Kullu, Solan and Bilaspur around three-four days before the screening test. One of the main accused in the paper leak case, Manoj Thakur of Mandi, said the photocopies reached the candidates who had paid for the question paper on March 23 and 24. The mastermind of the paper leak is still at large.
-
Himachal aims to double wool production in 5 years
Himachal Pradesh has imported 240 Merino sheep for the genetic improvement of indigenous species under its ₹8.5-crore community-based structured breeding programme, animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said on Sunday. A total of 1,482 metric tonnes of wool was produced in the state last year. The state has 7, 91,345 sheep which produce coarse carpet-quality wool. Himachal is the sixth largest producer of wool in the country, contributing 4% of the total production.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics