Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K wildlife department staffer arrested for accepting bribe
chandigarh news

J&K wildlife department staffer arrested for accepting bribe

The employee identified as Tariq Ahmad Sofi, guard, wildlife department, Waskhura, Ganderal, and broker Mohammad Yaseen Bhat were arrested for accepting bribe ₹5,000 for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the department
J&K ACB in a statement said a complaint was received that a guard in the wildlife department was demanding 5,000 as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Srinagar

J&K anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a wildlife employee for taking bribe.

The employee identified as Tariq Ahmad Sofi, guard, wildlife department, Waskhura, Ganderal, and broker Mohammad Yaseen Bhat were arrested for accepting bribe 5,000 for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the department.

ACB in a statement said a complaint was received that a guard in the wildlife department was demanding 5,000 as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant.

“On receiving the complaint, a case was registered. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Tariq Ahmad Sofi while demanding and accepting bribe through a broker Mohammad Yaseen Bhat. Both of them were arrested and taken into custody by ACB team,” the statement said.

1-day paid holiday for Punjab voters working in J&K

The J&K administration on Friday declared paid holiday for the voters of Punjab working in the UT. The paid holiday will be applicable to government, semi-government and industrial workers working in J&K for casting their vote on February 20 on account of elections to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

RELATED STORIES

Sikkim to collaborate with HP institute for saffron cultivation

The government of Sikkim looks forwards to collaborate with CSIR’s Institute of Himalayan Bioresources Technology (IHBT), Palampur, to boost agriculture and horticulture practices by introducing saffron, asafoetida, monk fruit and cinnamon cultivation in the north-eastern state. Sikkim’s minister of agriculture and horticulture Lok Nath Sharma, who is on a visit to IHBT, said that the high-end research-based technologies developed by the IHBT could play a key role in boosting rural economy of his state. “We also look to strengthen the mutual cooperation on various aspects, including hydroponics and aeroponics, aromatic and medicinal plants, floriculture and food processing,” said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP