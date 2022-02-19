J&K wildlife department staffer arrested for accepting bribe

J&K anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a wildlife employee for taking bribe.

The employee identified as Tariq Ahmad Sofi, guard, wildlife department, Waskhura, Ganderal, and broker Mohammad Yaseen Bhat were arrested for accepting bribe ₹5,000 for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the department.

ACB in a statement said a complaint was received that a guard in the wildlife department was demanding ₹5,000 as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant.

“On receiving the complaint, a case was registered. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Tariq Ahmad Sofi while demanding and accepting bribe through a broker Mohammad Yaseen Bhat. Both of them were arrested and taken into custody by ACB team,” the statement said.

1-day paid holiday for Punjab voters working in J&K

The J&K administration on Friday declared paid holiday for the voters of Punjab working in the UT. The paid holiday will be applicable to government, semi-government and industrial workers working in J&K for casting their vote on February 20 on account of elections to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Sikkim to collaborate with HP institute for saffron cultivation

The government of Sikkim looks forwards to collaborate with CSIR’s Institute of Himalayan Bioresources Technology (IHBT), Palampur, to boost agriculture and horticulture practices by introducing saffron, asafoetida, monk fruit and cinnamon cultivation in the north-eastern state. Sikkim’s minister of agriculture and horticulture Lok Nath Sharma, who is on a visit to IHBT, said that the high-end research-based technologies developed by the IHBT could play a key role in boosting rural economy of his state. “We also look to strengthen the mutual cooperation on various aspects, including hydroponics and aeroponics, aromatic and medicinal plants, floriculture and food processing,” said Sharma.