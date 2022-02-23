J&K: World’s tallest railway bridge in Reasi likely to be completed by Dec 2023

An engineering marvel in the making, the world’s tallest railway bridge being constructed over Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district is likely to come up by December next year.

“After completing the main arch, work on laying the track will be taken up shortly. Once the track is completed, it will give impetus to the allied works. If everything goes well, we hope to complete it by December next year,” said an official spokesperson. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had recently shared a picture of the arch over the clouds.

The bridge is 1,315-metre long and will have the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. It is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France. Chenab Bridge has 17 spans with main arch span of 467 metres.

This railway bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar- Baramulla Rail Link Project, which is the most challenging project being undertaken post-independence by Indian Railways. The 111-km long stretch is being built at a cost of ₹27,949 crore.

In view of importance of this project in providing seamless and hassle-free connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, it was declared a “national project” in 2002.

Northern Railway has entrusted the construction of the iconic Chenab Bridge to Konkan Railway as an executing agency. The main arch of the bridge is 467 metres linear length (curvilinear length is 550 metres), resting on two massive foundations on dolomite limestone hillock across mighty Chenab river. The overall weight of main arch is 10,619 metric tonnes.

The erection of the arch has been undertaken from both ends with the help of massive cable cranes of cumulative carrying capacity of about 35MT, using incremental launching by supporting cantilever portion with prestressed stay cables.

The structural detailing of the Chenab bridge, including the main arch, has been carried out in the most sophisticated Tekla software. The Tekla model provides a walkthrough in the bridge, enabling the fabrication engineers to understand the complex details. Technically, the construction of main arch was most significant event, as this nature of work had been undertaken for the first time in country and rarely carried out in the world.

A National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation lab has been established at the site to facilitate the testing work.

The construction of this project involved construction of 26 km of motorable roads, fabrication of nearly 28,660 metric tonnes steel and more than 80% fabrication has been done at site workshops in Kauri, Bakkal and Surandi.

At the peak of construction activity, nearly 3,200 people were working at this project site. A mini township consisting of about 600 rooms was established in the vicinity of the bridge to accommodate this massive workforce.

