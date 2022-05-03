J&K: 2 LeT terrorists held with 800-grams heroin, arms in Baramulla

: Security forces busted an inter-district narco-terror module with the arrest of two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Khahmoh Rafiabad, Baramulla and Mohd Rafiq Khan, a resident of Lountha Tanghdhar, Kupwara. Police said that 800 grams of heroin and arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

According to a police spokesperson, the truck the duo was travelling in was stopped during routine checking at a checkpoint at Chenad crossing by Baramulla police & Army’s 52 RR. “During the search, 800 grams of heroin was recovered from the vehicle and both persons were arrested,” the spokesman said.

The official said that during sustained questioning of the individuals, they admitted that they are working with banned outfit LeT. “Upon their disclosure, an AK-47 magazine, 15 live AK-47 rounds and a Chinese grenade which were hidden in the truck have been recovered,” the spokesman said.

“Both the terrorist associates were tasked with selling the contraband and the money was supposed to be used to fund terror activities, “ he said. A case under sections of UAP Act, NDPS Act & Arms Act has been registered at Baramulla police station.

