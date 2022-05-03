Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: 2 LeT terrorists held with 800-grams heroin, arms in Baramulla
chandigarh news

J&K: 2 LeT terrorists held with 800-grams heroin, arms in Baramulla

An AK-47 magazine, 15 live AK-47 rounds and a Chinese grenade have been recovered from the terror associated arrested in J&K’s Baramulla
Both the LeT terrorist associates arrested from J&K’s Baramulla were tasked with selling the contraband and the money was supposed to be used to fund terror activities. (Representative images)
Published on May 03, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

: Security forces busted an inter-district narco-terror module with the arrest of two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Khahmoh Rafiabad, Baramulla and Mohd Rafiq Khan, a resident of Lountha Tanghdhar, Kupwara. Police said that 800 grams of heroin and arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

According to a police spokesperson, the truck the duo was travelling in was stopped during routine checking at a checkpoint at Chenad crossing by Baramulla police & Army’s 52 RR. “During the search, 800 grams of heroin was recovered from the vehicle and both persons were arrested,” the spokesman said.

The official said that during sustained questioning of the individuals, they admitted that they are working with banned outfit LeT. “Upon their disclosure, an AK-47 magazine, 15 live AK-47 rounds and a Chinese grenade which were hidden in the truck have been recovered,” the spokesman said.

“Both the terrorist associates were tasked with selling the contraband and the money was supposed to be used to fund terror activities, “ he said. A case under sections of UAP Act, NDPS Act & Arms Act has been registered at Baramulla police station.

