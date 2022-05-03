J&K: 2 LeT terrorists held with 800-grams heroin, arms in Baramulla
: Security forces busted an inter-district narco-terror module with the arrest of two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
The accused have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Khahmoh Rafiabad, Baramulla and Mohd Rafiq Khan, a resident of Lountha Tanghdhar, Kupwara. Police said that 800 grams of heroin and arms and ammunition were recovered from them.
According to a police spokesperson, the truck the duo was travelling in was stopped during routine checking at a checkpoint at Chenad crossing by Baramulla police & Army’s 52 RR. “During the search, 800 grams of heroin was recovered from the vehicle and both persons were arrested,” the spokesman said.
The official said that during sustained questioning of the individuals, they admitted that they are working with banned outfit LeT. “Upon their disclosure, an AK-47 magazine, 15 live AK-47 rounds and a Chinese grenade which were hidden in the truck have been recovered,” the spokesman said.
“Both the terrorist associates were tasked with selling the contraband and the money was supposed to be used to fund terror activities, “ he said. A case under sections of UAP Act, NDPS Act & Arms Act has been registered at Baramulla police station.
-
Amid LoC truce, Pakistan shifts focus to narco-terrorism in J&K
With the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in place since February 25 last year and infiltration at its lowest, Pakistan is now resorting to narco-terrorism as part of its design to spoil the youth of India and at the same time fund and fuel terrorism through its proceeds, senior Army officers said on Tuesday.
-
GMADA razes illegal constructions in Mullanpur
Swinging into action, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday began GMADA's drive to vacate around 200 acres of land for the Dasmesh Link Canal, metro project and underdeveloped parks. On Monday, GMADA estate office officials began the drive at Mullanpur and vacated around 19 acres of land. Estate officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said out of the 10 houses built on GMADA land, five were demolished.
-
Showers on the cards today in J&K
The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains. The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” director of the meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said. The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal.
-
AAP, BJP trade charges over NGO link with Adesh Gupta
State deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that officials of the North Delhi civic body have been collecting funds for an NGO run by associates of a claim the saffron party refuted, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta.
-
PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
Panjab University senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity's 69th annual convocation. Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia. PU's 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics