J&K delimitation commission gets two-month extension

The Delimitation Commission was on Tuesday was given two months extension till May 6 to complete the exercise of redrawing assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Its present term was to end on March 6. Its tenure was extended through a notification issued by the Union law and justice ministry on Monday.

The panel was constituted March 2020 and was given a one-year extension last year. Headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, KK Sharma, as its ex-officio members.

In a television interview, Home Minister Amit Shah said that delimitation exercise is being completed in J&K and elections will be held in next six to eight months.

On February 6, the commission distributed its second draft proposal among its five associate members, who are the Parliament members representing J&K in Lok Sabha, three from Kashmir who are from National Conference and two from Jammu who are associated with BJP. It had proposed seven new assembly constituencies—six in Jammu region and one in Kashmir region.

The draft report has come under sharp criticism from political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and even J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other party leaders called it a flawed exercise.

National Conference, which has three associate members in the panel, has outrightly rejected it. The People’s Democratic Party, CPI (M), Congress and Panthers Party have also vociferously opposed the proposals. On Saturday, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders are meeting in Srinagar to discuss the draft proposal, which majority of leaders term “anti-people”.

Last week, three MPs of National Conference - Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone had submitted their objection report with the commission at New Delhi. The report said that the second draft proposal was against the mandate of the commission, as it had ignored historical aspects, population ratio of assembly segments, and geography. Farooq Abdullah has already slammed the draft, saying it “defies any and all logic” and no political, social and administrative reason can justify the recommendations”.

Delimitation report is biased, disturbed people; J&K Congress

J&K PCC working president Raman Bhalla on Tuesday said that the draft report lacks political, social and administrative reason to justify the recommendations. He said that it was claimed earlier that the delimitation exercise was being undertaken to make assembly seats contiguous with the district.

“But, the draft report is showing a different picture altogether. The proposed report is visibly disproportionate and encourages doubts of favouritism towards a specific political party,” he said.

Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has said the draft recommendations are an attempt to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir on sectarian and social grounds. She has also said that she has no faith in the delimitation panel.

After the draft report prepared by the delimitation commission received widespread flak from political parties, including the J&K BJP, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on February 16 said “delimitation commission was constituted via a law passed by the Parliament” and “those not satisfied with the proposals can lodge their objections.”

