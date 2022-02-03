J&K L-G transfers land for construction of housing colonies in Srinagar, Budgam

To meet the increased demand for housing in Srinagar city and give a push to the housing sector, the administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of 2,318 kanal and 8 marla land in seven villages at 17 locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

The transfer of land was approved free of cost in favour of the housing and urban development department for construction of housing colonies. Advisers to the lieutenant governor Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, and principal secretary to the lieutenant governor Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.

A spokesperson said the construction of the housing colony project would play a very important role in the economic, industrial, social, and cultural development of Jammu and Kashmir. “It will provide direct employment to skilled/unskilled labour as well as indirect employment to local vendors and youth, besides ensuring the development of local areas to meet the rising housing demand,” he said.

Accordingly, the Srinagar Development Authority and the J&K Housing Board have been assigned the task of finalising the type designs and other modalities of these projects with a special focus on developing affordable housing on these land parcels.

Recently, during the ‘Real Estate Summit-2022’, decisions were taken to develop housing stocks in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu

Nod to 50% waiver of passenger tax

In a significant move, the administrative council (AC) approved the waiver of 50 percent of passenger tax chargeable on various vehicles. The waiver will be effective from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, he added.

The decision would address the genuine demand of the operators of commercial transport who have suffered losses on account of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown and restrictions leading to non-operationalisation of the public transport, the spokesperson said.

“For owners of commercial vehicles, who have already deposited the passenger tax for aforesaid period in full, the excess amount paid thereof by them shall be adjusted against the liability accrued or accruable in the next financial year - for the time period of 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022,” he said.

AC strengthens power DISCOMs and JKTPO

In another decision, the spokesman said the AC approved the strengthening of corporations under the administrative control of the Power Development Department (PDD) by creating various posts in view of the unbundling of the department.

The AC sanctioned the creation of 64 posts at various levels, of which nine were in the J&K Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, 16 in J&K Power Corporation Ltd , 18 in Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd and 21 in Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (21), he said.

He said these newly created posts include managing directors, executive directors, law officers, administrative officers, secretaries, account officers and public relations officers.

Further, the Power Development Department was directed to notify respective recruitment rules at the earliest to speed up recruitment against the new posts, the spokesman said.

Additionally, he said, the Administrative Council also approved the creation of nine posts under different categories in the J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) Department of Industries and Commerce.

These posts include managing director, financial advisor, general manager (GM) operations and administration, manager (branding & marketing/ exports), company secretary, assistant manager (branding & marketing), assistant manager (exports), accountant, and personal assistant, he said.

The Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation is the nodal agency for investment promotion in the Union territory by engaging with various national and international stakeholders and serves as the reference point of the J-K administration.

“The newly created posts will serve the manpower need of the organisation to efficiently address investment-related issues towards boosting industry-led employment generation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

