J&K-linked narco-terror module busted in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Police have busted an international narco-terror module linked to Jammu and Kashmir with the arrest of five of its members during a barricading at Babri bypass in Gurdaspur. With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered ₹ 40-lakh drug money. (HT Photo)

With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered ₹40-lakh drug money, 15 gm of heroin, one glock pistol along with its two magazines and eight live rounds, a pistol of .32 bore along with its a magazine and 20 live rounds, four rounds of .11 bore, a Swift car and a motorcycle.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Sajan, Rahul, Nikhil Kumar and Neeraj Jaswal of Amritsar, and Daljit Singh of Bhura Kohna village in Tarn Taran.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), border-range, Narinder Bhargaw said the accused had been involved in drone-based smuggling from Pakistan via Jammu and Kashmir. “The accused have also been in link with several Pakistan and Dubai based elements, including terrorists, for running their smuggling network. We have also identified three jailed gangsters—Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka, Heera Singh and Jograj Singh alias Garry—who may have been part of the module. These gangsters will be brought on production warrant from Amritsar and Goindwal jails for their questioning,” he said.

Accused Bikka was arrested in May along with his 12 more associates for running a cross border drone based smuggling network. The DIG said their investigation to ascertain the identity of the Dubai and Pakistan based members of the module was still on. He said three more members of the module were already arrested in J&K’s Samba on Monday. “The module members are involved in large quantity of heroin and weapons smuggling from Pakistan via the Samba border using drones,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, Harish Dayama said, “During the barricading at Babri bypass, our police team had intercepted a Swift Dzire car and during its checking, 15 gm heroin and ₹1-lakh were recovered from the dashboard. Four accused Sajan, Daljit, Rahul and Nikhil, who were in the car, were arrested and questioned. The accused, during their questioning, revealed that ₹39-lakh of drug money has been concealed in Neeraj’s residence. Accordingly, the drug money and two pistols were recovered from Neeraj’s home and he was nabbed.” The SSP said accused Gurpreet and Daljit have already been facing cases under the NDPS Act.

He said a case under various Sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against all the accused at Gurdaspur Sadar police station.The SSP said during the remand of the accused, more recoveries are expected.