J&K’s special status revocation only complicated issue: Mehbooba

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also alleged that the Hijab issue was being used for UP elections
People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference at her residence in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that revocation of Article 370 has not finished Kashmir issue, but complicated it further and urged India and Pakistan for dialogue to solve the issue.

She also alleged that the Hijab issue was being used for UP elections. “My apprehension is that it is not going to stop at Hijab. After this, our other symbols are going to be targeted. They don’t want that Indian Muslim to remain a Muslim,” she added.

Mehbooba, who was addressing a press conference in Srinagar, said, “The geopolitics is changing. Our country was a natural head of SAARC, but unfortunately that became hostage to India-Pakistan conflict. I think till you address J&K as a political issue and won’t address its external dimension where dialogue is involved, the things are not going to change,” she said.

She also alleged that the BJP was using the delimitation exercise to turn the Jammu and Kashmir issue into a religious one.

Mehbooba said the country is being criticised internationally over the issue.

“But this will not continue forever. I think the people of the country are getting united and are understanding that our country used to hold its head high because of secularism and democracy. But now, in the name of Hijab, the whole country has been put in the dock…” she added.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said radical elements were attacking a particular religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines. “Everyone has the right to wear and eat as s/he wishes and is free to practise his/her religious beliefs. There are some radical elements who are attacking a religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines,” he was quoted saying at Pulwama.

