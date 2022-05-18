Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam
chandigarh news

J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam

Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, a J&K Police spokesperson said
Security forces had set up a checkpoint at Chandpora in Budgam and arrested the two terrorist associates, who were identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 18, 2022 05:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.

He said the security forces set up a checkpoint at Chandpora in Budgam and arrested the two terrorist associates, who were identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar.

“Incriminating materials of LeT, explosive material and ammunition, including one hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds, have been recovered from their possession,” he added.

