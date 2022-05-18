J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
“Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.
He said the security forces set up a checkpoint at Chandpora in Budgam and arrested the two terrorist associates, who were identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar.
“Incriminating materials of LeT, explosive material and ammunition, including one hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds, have been recovered from their possession,” he added.
Kashmir panchayat member goes the extra mile to implement government schemes
A 37-year-old panchayat member from north Kashmir's Narwav area, Mir Iqbal, is reputed to go the extra mile and not just figuratively, as he moves from village to village trying to solve people's problems and implement government schemes on the grassroots level. A post-graduate from Kashmir University, Iqbal, joined politics in 2011 as a young Congress worker. The Narwav block, spread over 56 square kilometres, comprises 17 panchayats.
Himachal: SDM offices to come up at Rakkar, Kotla Behar in Kangra
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced to open SDM offices at Rakkar and Kotla Behar and block development office at Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency in Kangra. He was addressing a public meeting at Pragpur after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 39 development projects worth ₹190 crore. He slammed the Congress' decision of appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh.
AAP slams Jai Ram govt over deteriorating education system; baseless allegations, says BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make inroads into the bipolar politics in Himachal, on Tuesday announced that education and healthcare will be its main poll planks in the state assembly elections scheduled for later this year. AAP leader and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with students and teachers to get the first-hand account of the education standards in Himachal Pradesh.
President to preside over CUHP’s 6th convocation on June 10
President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the sixth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The convocation will be held on June 10, said CUHP V-C Prof Sat Prakash Bansal. Apart from him, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, governor of Himachal Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state education minister Govind Singh Thakur will also attend the convocation.
Jai Ram announces CBI probe into HP constable recruitment paper leak
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the question paper leak case that compelled his government to cancel the police constable recruitment examination held in the last week of March. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. He said two persons have been arrested.
