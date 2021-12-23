Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Job fair organised at CT University
chandigarh news

Job fair organised at CT University

As many as 127 students benefitted from the mega job fair oragnised by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) , in association with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) and CT University
As many as 179 candidates attended the mega job fair organized by the District Bureau Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), in association with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) and CT University. (HT File)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) and CT University on Tuesday organised a mega job fair at the university campus, Ferozepur road.

A total of 179 candidates participated in the fair, 127 of which were selected for jobs and final interviews for companies including Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Exide Life, Tekki Web, Cyber Sec Guru, Vast Linkers, Star Health and A9 Hotels among others.

Graduate and postgraduate students as well as DDU students were eligible for jobs at the event, which was inaugurated by DBEE’s deputy CEO. A counsellor and placement officer interacted with the students, describing job profiles and responsibilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP