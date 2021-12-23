Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Job fair organised at CT University
As many as 127 students benefitted from the mega job fair oragnised by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) , in association with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) and CT University
As many as 179 candidates attended the mega job fair organized by the District Bureau Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), in association with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) and CT University. (HT File)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) and CT University on Tuesday organised a mega job fair at the university campus, Ferozepur road.

A total of 179 candidates participated in the fair, 127 of which were selected for jobs and final interviews for companies including Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Exide Life, Tekki Web, Cyber Sec Guru, Vast Linkers, Star Health and A9 Hotels among others.

Graduate and postgraduate students as well as DDU students were eligible for jobs at the event, which was inaugurated by DBEE’s deputy CEO. A counsellor and placement officer interacted with the students, describing job profiles and responsibilities.

