Job scams: INLD’s youth wings stage protest in Panchkula

youth wing of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the INLD Student Organisation (ISO) on Thursday carried out a protest against the state government, focusing on corruption and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment scam.

Led by Arjun Chautala, son of former leader of opposition in the state assembly Abhay Chautala, and Karan Chautala, party leader, hundreds of people protested against the government. They marched towards the HPSC office, Sector 4, where they were stopped by the police.

The members of INLD and ISO were taken into custody and were made to sit in buses.

Arjun Chautala, president of the ISO, addressed the youth, saying, “The current government is selling government jobs. There is so much unrest among the youth because of this corruption. In the last seven years, over nine times papers were leaked. No one in the government got to know how the papers were leaked. It shows how top ministers in the government are involved.”

Karan Chautala, meanwhile, accused the government of not fulfilling its lofty promises. “Give us the name of one company which gave 75% reservation to the Haryana residents?” he asked.

Roadways employees, anganwadi workers continue protests

In the adjoining Sector 5, the staff of Haryana Roadways, which were recruited in 2018 during the strike of regular employees, pressed for regularisation. The employees held a protest at the Sector 5 ground and are expected to march all the way to the Vidhan Sabha, if their demands are not met.

The anganwadi workers, meanwhile, also continued their protest at Sector 5.