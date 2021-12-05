Joined BJP to serve Sikhs, SAD making baseless claims: Manjinder Sirsa

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday trashed the allegations levelled by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership that the BJP coerced and used dirty tricks to induct him into the party fold.

In a press release, Sirsa said that he has joined the saffron fold with the sole aim to serve the Sikh community and the party has provided him a platform which will help him resolve the issues unresolved for long.

“Had the BJP coerced me, it would have asked me to join as the DSGMC president and not as an individual. I joined on my own volition because the Akali Dal was not in a position to work on resolving the Sikhs’ issues after breaking alliance with the BJP,” he said.

It is possible to serve his community only by being a member of a national party, he said, adding that he will focus on resolving the issues of Sikhs and will not get distracted by wild allegations.

“The Akali Dal today has been reduced to a regional party as its leadership itself claims and it’s not focusing on pan-India Sikh issues. The Sikhs living outside Punjab are looking to me to take up their issues. The Sikhs of Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh and UP are faced with a host of issues,” he added.

These issues can be resolved on a platform like the BJP by raising his voice at the national and international level, Sirsa said.