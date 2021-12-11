Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Juice vendor killed as SUV ploughs into shop in Khanna
Juice vendor killed as SUV ploughs into shop in Khanna

Two customers of the juice vendor were also injured in the accident; the SUV driver sped away from the scene after the accident near Mandiala Kalan village in Khanna
The victim and his son were serving a woman and a man, when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio ploughed into their shop. (HT Photo/for representation only)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A speeding SUV mowed down a juice vendor and left his two customers injured near Mandiala Kalan village in Khanna on Thursday evening.

The car driver, who sped away from the spot after the accident, has been identified as Jagjit Singh of Khanna.

He has been booked following a statement by Rakesh Paswan, son of the victim, Raju Paswan, a resident of Mohanpur village, Khanna.

Rakesh stated that he, along with his father, used to sell fruits and fruit juice from a makeshift shop near Mandiala Kalan village on the national highway. On Friday, they were serving a woman and a man, when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio ploughed into their shop.

The impact of the collision killed his father on the spot, and left their customers injured.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon.

